Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are investigating a shooting after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to dispatchers, a man walked into CAMC General in Charleston with a gunshot wound.

The man’s injuries are not known at this time. The details surrounding him being shot are not known at this time.

Charleston Police and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

