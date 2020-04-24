Man wanted in WV tracked to Augusta County, Virginia; considered armed and dangerous

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia are assisting West Virginia law enforcement in the search for an alleged murder suspect. Virginia authorities were contacted Wednesday, April 22 to help find Larry Allen Turner.

Turner is considered armed and dangerous. He is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Mountain State and is also wanted on multiple felony warrants. In Virginia, he is wanted for probation violation and revocation of a bond.

Turner is a suspect in three stolen vehicle investigations. At least one of those was allegedly taken at gunpoint.

That last car was stolen from a home in Augusta County, Virginia. The 2005 Volkswagon Passat station wagon with the personalized license plate ELFOXO was recovered in Pocahontas County, WV Thursday, April 23, 2020. A Ford F-150 with Oklahoma registration V35101 is still missing. That truck was stolen in West Virginia.

Turner was spotted in a State Park in Pocahontas County on Friday, April 24, and is still at large.

Search efforts are being assisted by law enforcement in West Virginia and Virginia. Agencies involved include those in Bath, Allegany, Rockbridge and Highland Counties in Virginia.

Anyone with information on Turner’s location is asked to contact 911. Tips can also be left with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website. Anonymous information can be sent using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

