Man wanted on homicide, child molesting charges arrested in WV

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – An alleged fugitive wanted for homicide, child molesting and escape charges has been arrested in West Virginia.

According to the United States Marshals Service (USMS) for the Southern District of West Virginia (S/WV), Juan Torkelson has been taken into custody following a foot pursuit in Beckley, West Virginia.

The arrest was a team effort between the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, the Eastern District of Michigan and the Great Lake Regional Fugitive Task Force (GLRFTF).

“I commend the Deputy Marshals and our CUFFED Task Force members for their outstanding work in locating and apprehending Mr. Torkelson. The USMS has been the expert at apprehending fugitives since 1789. That legacy continues here in Southern West Virginia. Fugitives may believe that they can stay under the radar in our mostly rural state; however, they will eventually be disappointed as they are brought to justice. United States Marshal Michael Baylous

Torkelson is wanted out of Cook County, Illinois on charges of homicide, child molesting and escape. He was arrested May 28, he was arrested on the charge of murder. The USMS says the charge stems from an incident where four victims were stabbed, one of which died. Officials say he was bonded out and placed on electronic monitoring, and upon learning of possible child molesting charges out of Elgin, IL, allegedly removed the electronic monitoring and escaped from Eastern Michigan.

Cook County Charged Torkelson with felony escape on Oct. 28, turning the case over to US Marshals. that day, his vehicle was stopped by a deputy sheriff in Madison, Ohio. USMS officials say he allegedly attempted to shoot the deputy with a handgun, but the handgun reportedly misfired.

The GLRFTF learned Torkelson had allegedly fled to Fayette County, WV, and the USMS in Southern West Virginia followed up, locating him in Beckley. He allegedly jumped from a second story window, leading to a foot pursuit, according to authorities.

Officials say Torkelson allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to pull out a large “military-style” knife. Authorities say there were no significant injuries in the arrest.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.