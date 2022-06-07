GRANT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man who allegedly set a mobile home on his property ablaze in Grant County was arrested on Monday night.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, 36-year-old Petersburg resident Christopher Burns was arrested for a fire he allegedly started on May 31 at a mobile home that was on his property. They say the property is just outside Petersburg city limits.

While crews were battling the fire, a Petersburg firefighter was injured, according to the State Fire Marshal.

They say the fire caused $30,000 worth of damage.

Burns is being charged with first-degree arson and causing injuries during an arson-related crime. He is being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $60,000 cash bond.