Man who shot Charleston police officer faces up to life in prison

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Tennessee man pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces up to life in prison when sentenced October 22nd.

According to a press release, police attempted to pullover a vehicle that Bryan Ogle II, 33, admitted to driving near Montgomery on February 8th, where a high speed pursuit began.

The pursuit reached speeds of about 110 mph in a residential area where the speed limit is 35 mph. He eventually lost control of the vehicle and wrecked.

According to the release, as officers attempted to open the driver’s side door and remove the defendant, he put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to back away. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and was immobilized.

An officer then stood in front of the vehicle and gave Ogle orders to stop the vehicle. In response, he attempted to rev the engine and move forward to strike the officer.

After realizing that the vehicle would not move, Ogle left the vehicle and attempted to run away.

He was caught by officers and a physical struggle ensued, with Ogle striking and biting the involved officers. The defendant also attempted to grab and remove one of the officer’s firearms during the struggle.

During the struggle, he indicated that he possessed a firearm and attempted to reach for it.

Once Ogle was secured in handcuffs, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol was located in a holster on the defendant’s belt. Ogle admitted that he possessed the firearm knowing that he had previously been convicted of several felony offenses in Tennessee.

After Ogle’s arrest in Montgomery, he was taken to CAMC General Division for medical treatment.

While in custody at CAMC, Ogle attempted to escape from police, with the pursuit ending in a stairwell.

When police officers attempted to place Ogle in custody, he knocked a Montgomery Police officer off of the stairs causing injuries to the officer. While the officer was down, Ogle gained control of his firearm and shot a Charleston Police officer.

The bullet was deflected by the officer’s body worn camera.

Ogle pled guilty in Kanawha County Circuit Court to attempted murder, escape, assault in the commission of a felony and battery and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of six to 30 years in state prison.