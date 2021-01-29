Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ arrested in Jewel City armed robbery

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An arrest has been made in a recent armed robbery in Cabell County.

According to police, David Weaver was arrested in the Ceredo area and charged with two counts of first-degree armed robbery.

Police say he has an extensive criminal history spanning numerous states.

He has also been charged previously with grand theft auto, carjacking and armed robbery.

The armed robbery took place on January 26th at the Sheetz on 18th Street West in the parking lot, where officers say two men stated they were approached by a white man with a gun upon exiting the store.

Weaver allegedly took the victims’ wallets and keys and fled in the victims’ vehicle.