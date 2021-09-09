Man with reported stolen car arrested on I-64 after using runaway truck ramp

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Virginia is now in jail following an investigation into a car on the runaway truck ramp on I-64.

Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris told 59News he responded to a call on I-64 around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021. Faris said the driver of the vehicle told him he was trying to get out of the rain and off the interstate, using the runaway truck ramp.

Faris said while talking with the driver, later identified as Michael Upchurch from Roanoke, Virginia, it was determined the car was stolen from Roanoke.

Upchurch was arrested and charged with transferring stolen property and driving revoked for DUI. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.