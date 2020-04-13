Manchin announces nearly $2.5 million for workers impacted by coal layoffs

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – National Dislocated Worker Grant funding for West Virginia will receive almost $2.5 million to continue providing employment and training services to workers affected by coal industry layoffs in the state.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $2,429,090 in funding from the U.S. Department of Labor will be awarded to Workforce West Virginia, in partnership with the United Mine Workers of America Career Centers following Senator Manchin’s urging.

“Our coal miners do backbreaking work that keeps our lights on, powers our factories and heats our homes,” Manchin says. “When these jobs are eliminated through no fault of their own, it’s our responsibility to ensure they have additional opportunities to earn an honest living and provide for their families. Nobody works harder than West Virginia coal miners and I will continue to fight to ensure our miners have every opportunity possible.”

Cecil E. Roberts, international president of the United Mine Workers of America says the UMWA Career Centers have provided training for dislocated coal miners and their spouses for decades.

“They know what works, and what skills people need to find new jobs,” he says. “This grant means the Career Centers can continue doing their unmatched work, which is especially important in these very difficult times. I want to thank Senator Manchin and his staff for getting this critical grant issued.”

