CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Republican Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia has turned to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to back him in a campaign ad in the GOP primary against former President Donald Trump’s endorsed pick, Rep. Alex Mooney.

In a McKinley campaign ad, Manchin says the congressman has always opposed “reckless spending because it doesn’t make sense for West Virginia.”

The ad comes as McKinley argues that Mooney is misleading voters about McKinley’s vote for President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law. Mooney voted against it.

The two incumbent Republicans were pitted against each other after population losses cost West Virginia a U.S. House seat.