Manchin: Funding package does not support hospitals, healthcare professionals or workers

Washington, D.C. (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announces he voted against moving forward with the latest Republican proposal for the third coronavirus funding package.

Instead, he says he urges Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to come to the table and craft a bipartisan bill that improves our ability to treat COVID-19, protects those on the front lines, helps hard-working Americans and supports small businesses.

“Mitch McConnell’s proposal fails miserably at protecting the people most impacted by COVID-19,” Manchin says. “It fails our first responders, nurses, private physicians and all healthcare professionals in both hospitals and rural clinics across the board. It fails our workers. It fails our small businesses. Instead, it is focused on providing billions of dollars to Wall Street and misses the mark on helping the West Virginians that have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. Therefore I voted NO on moving forward with this proposal and will continue to push for a truly bipartisan bill that delivers on the needs of West Virginians.”

