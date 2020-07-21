Manchin learns update on VA murder case

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin talks to reporters outside of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.Va. Manchin had called for an expedited investigation into the suspicious deaths at the hospital. Court documents unsealed Tuesday, July 14, 2020, show Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the facility is being charged with second degree murder in the deaths of seven people. She’s also being charged with assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person. (Eddie Trizzino/Times-West Virginian via AP, File)

Washington (WOWK) U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) learned more on the ongoing investigation into the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center murders.

Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant pleaded guilty in federal court to murder and assault charges in the deaths of eight veterans at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

Manchin said he spoke about the case with Michael Missal, the Inspector General of the Department of Veterans Affairs. While Manchin says he values Missal and the department’s efforts in investigating, “these terrible and unthinkable crimes,” Manchin says more work must still be done.

“There are suspicious deaths that aren’t included in (Reta Mays’) plea deal and their families deserve justice,” Manchin said. “I urged Inspector General Missal to ensure the families receive answers and will continue to work with the VAOIG to help these families receive closure.”

Manchin says he looks forward to the results of the VAOIG’s inspection of the procedures, policies and healthcare protocols of the Clarksburg VAMC.

“I will continue to push the VA and my Senate colleagues to ensure those who are responsible for allowing these heinous actions to occur are held accountable,” he said. “This is not over, and our Veterans deserve the best care possible and their families deserve peace of mind knowing their loved ones are taken care of.”

