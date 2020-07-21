Manchin learns update on VA murder case

Washington (WOWK) U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) learned more on the ongoing investigation into the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center murders.
Manchin said he spoke about the case with Michael Missal, the Inspector General of the Department of Veterans Affairs. While Manchin says he values Missal and the department’s efforts in investigating, “these terrible and unthinkable crimes,” Manchin says more work must still be done.
“There are suspicious deaths that aren’t included in (Reta Mays’) plea deal and their families deserve justice,” Manchin said. “I urged Inspector General Missal to ensure the families receive answers and will continue to work with the VAOIG to help these families receive closure.”
Manchin says he looks forward to the results of the VAOIG’s inspection of the procedures, policies and healthcare protocols of the Clarksburg VAMC.
“I will continue to push the VA and my Senate colleagues to ensure those who are responsible for allowing these heinous actions to occur are held accountable,” he said. “This is not over, and our Veterans deserve the best care possible and their families deserve peace of mind knowing their loved ones are taken care of.”
