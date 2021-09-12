Manchin says he will not support Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill, which proposes expanded food stamps and free community college

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Energy and National Resources Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — According to reports, Sen. Joe Manchin says he will not support the $3.5 trillion spending bill proposed by Biden.

Reports say the bill proposes expanded Medicare coverage, free universal preschool for 3- and 4-year olds, free community college, an expanded food stamps program (EBT), clean energy programs and incentives for electric vehicles. The bill also proposes starting a Civilian Climate Corps for youth.

Manchin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union today when he said he would not vote for the bill.

We’ve already put out $5.4 trillion and we’ve tried to help Americans in every way we possibly can and a lot of the help that we’ve put out there is still there and it’s going to run clear until next year, 2022, so what’s the urgency? What’s the urgency that we have? It’s not the same urgency that we had with the American Rescue Plan. We got that out the door quickly. That was about $2 trillion. Sen. Joe Manchin (R-W.Va.)

He also appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” stating there is a disconnect between the number of unemployed and the number of jobs available.

I want to make sure that children are getting taken care of, that people are basically having an opportunity to go back to work. We have 11 million jobs that we haven’t filled, 8 million people still unemployed. Something’s not matching up there. Sen. Joe Manchin (R-W.Va.)

“We don’t have the need to rush into this and get it done within one week because there’s some deadline we’re meeting or someone’s going to fall through the cracks,” Manchin said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”