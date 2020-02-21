Manchin talks Russian tampering in 2020 elections

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Senator Joe Manchin held a town hall in Charleston Friday afternoon to discuss key issues and listen to the public.

While many topics like federal budget and broadband access were discussed – Senator Manchin’s vote to convict President Trump on impeachment charges also came up.

This was his second appearance in the Mountain State since his impeachment vote. He explained his decision saying he agrees on many Trump policies, but couldn’t rationalize what he did on the Ukraine phone call.

When 13 News asked about other topics, such as Russia tampering with the 2020 elections, he strongly believed there’s no question.

“There’s not a person in the United States, except for the President, that might not believe Russia’s involved,” said Manchin (D)-West Virginia, “We know Russia is involved. We know exactly what they’re doing.”

Senator Manchin explained how his experience on the intelligence committee helped to secure his knowledge on Russian tampering with elections.

“17 different intelligence agencies that we have in the United States have to confirm before we move in a direction. We’re moving in a direction, without any question whatsoever, that Russia will do everything they can to be involved in our elections if we allow them,” explained Manchin.

Senator Manchin also added that he hopes that President Trump will stand up to Russia and make known that tampering with elections won’t be tolerated.

