Manchin urges Justice to put teeth into WV indoor mask order

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) urged West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to add an enforcement element to the governor’s indoor mask-wearing order.

Manchin stated Friday:

“Across West Virginia COVID-19 cases are rising faster than ever before. Public health experts have continued to remind us that wearing a mask is the most commonsense, reasonable way to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect our family, friends and neighbors during this pandemic without shutting down our economy. I encourage Governor Justice to update his public indoor mask order with an enforcement mechanism. I don’t expect an enforcement mechanism will be popular but clearly what we are currently doing is not enough to slow the spread. If we can’t get our COVID-19 cases under control, our businesses, families and communities will suffer. Properly wearing masks allows us the opportunity to keep our schools and economy open. It’s up to us to take action and do our part to keep our fellow West Virginians safe by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces.”

