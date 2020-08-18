Manchin visits U.S. Postal Service distribution center

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin stopped at the United States Postal Service Distribution Center in South Charleston Monday afternoon.

He toured the facility to show appreciation for postal workers.

US Senator Joe Manchin flanked by leaders from the Postal Workers Union. Aug. 17, 2020 (WOWK 13 News staff Photo)

Democrats have been critical of President Donald Trump for his administration’s cuts to service at the postal service. It is a move the president has defended.

Manchin and other leaders said with the pandemic and the election this isn’t the right time. “Why would you try in the middle of a pandemic with more people relying on the mail than ever before for their lifeline, try something different,” Manchin said.

The senator says he’s supporting legislation to stop the cuts.

“We have the POST Act out that basically says you will not close any post offices or even consider the closures during the pandemic we have another piece of legislation that you will not be taking sorting or anything that processes the mail or cut back hours during the pandemic,” Manchin said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on the House to return to session later this week to vote on the bill that would prevent changes the Trump administration has made to the postal service.

