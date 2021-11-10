Many COVID-19 numbers are good in West Virginia but some big concerns remain

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s latest COVID-19 numbers are a mixed bag.

Some key indicators are down, but other trends are concerning. In the past day, there were 857 new cases, a slight increase. Active cases are slightly more than 6,000, down sharply from a month ago. But we’ve now had nearly 7,000 of the more dangerous Delta variants reported, although many of those people have recovered. Still, the number of people getting booster shots is low.

“If you’ve not gotten your booster shot and you are fully vaccinated, you are making one bad decision in life. That’s all there is to it. If you keep putting it off, you’re making a bad decision,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Health officials are worried the public is confused. While people over age 65 get first priority for boosters, any person over 18 can get one if they have underlying health problems or they are an essential worker during the pandemic. They say boosters are needed after six months for Moderna and Pfizer shots, or two months after Johnson&Johnson because the initial doses wear off.

“We know that your protection from developing COVID-19 again, particularly if you are older, goes substantially down,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

As of today, only 3.3% of people eligible for booster shots have received them.

“There is another big concern. As colder temperatures move in, more people go inside. The Governor and his staff worry that with more people in close quarters, there could be another COVID-19 surge this winter,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

