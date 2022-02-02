Many want rare earth elements, but should their mining be taxed?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — They are known as rare earth elements and some believe they will be a gold mine for West Virginia. But should they be taxed?

Many feel rare earth elements are a big chunk of West Virginia’s future economy, but at what cost?

A bill introduced in the State Senate today would allow for the mining of rare earth elements to be tax-free.

These tiny but valuable elements are often found in the soil and water of coal mines that are closed or abandoned. Rare earth elements are used in making cell phones, computers, TV sets, and military weapons.

Supporters say tax-free status would attract new mining companies to West Virginia.

“Absolutely, just the value of these materials will bring people to West Virginia, you know to extract these things and just put West Virginia on the map,” said State Sen. Mark Maynard, (R) Wayne.

Critics say the issue is about fairness.

“It is a byproduct of coal; we tax coal. We have severance tax on coal and other minerals such as oil, gas, things like that. So, yeah, I don’t think they should be tax-exempt,” said State Sen. Mike Caputo, (D) Marion.

As it stands right now, the United States imports 90% of its rare earth elements from China. It’s believed that West Virginia could be one of the largest domestic sources because of all the coal land here.

The West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association supports the extraction of rare earth elements.

But the association believes the state is taking property without giving any compensation to the landowners, and that may violate the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which protects personal property rights.