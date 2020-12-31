Many West Virginia schools may reopen January 19th

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –At his Wednesday briefing Governor Jim Justice said all elementary and middle schools in West Virginia may reopen for in-person education on Tuesday January 19th. High schools in counties that are not in the “red” category may open up, too, but ultimately it’s up to local school officials to decide. Overall, the governor says on-line, remote learning has not been successful.

“In the first semester a third of our students, one-third of our students are receiving failing grades in at least one of their core classes,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Even with many schools reopening in late January, the start of winter sports has been pushed back until March 1st. As for allowing elementary and middle schools children back in-person next month, the Governor’s medical advisors cited a recent study of 40-thousand people in Iceland.

“What they found was that children under 15 years old, were half as likely to contract COVID, as people that were older,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

With widespread in-person learning coming back, safety will a be a priority.

“We’re going to wear masks consistently,properly at all times. We’re going to continue washing our hands and practicing proper hygiene. We’re going to social distance to the extent possible,” said Clayton Marsh, WV Superintendent of Schools.

Meanwhile, the state will target the most vulnerable, getting people over age 80, the vaccine at National Guard armories and local health Departments very soon.

“The Governor also announced that all nursing home and long-term care residents and workers in West Virginia have been vaccinated. He says it is the first state in the nation to complete that task,” said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.