Map change cancels Friday night football in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – School sporting competitions scheduled for tonight, Sept. 18 in Fayette County have been canceled according to Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough.

Hough said the decision comes after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the county is now red on the County Alert System map.

The action is in compliance with the restrictions set up by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and state health officials, according to Hough.

Guidance for alert system levels (Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Education website.)

Counties listed as red have “substantial community transmission” with 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Schools in red counties must suspend in-person instruction and all school-related activities, including athletics and extracurricular activities, and move to remote learning the next school day.

Staff will continue essential student support services including meals, student engagement and special education services, according to the WV DHHR and West Virginia Department of Education. Students in grades 3-12 will be required to wear face coverings when school services are needed or required.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.