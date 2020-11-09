March of Dimes hosts fundraising campaign dinner

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The March of Dimes kicked off its big fundraising campaign and launched an online auction.

Chelsie Smallwood and her husband Bradley have twins, Payton and Paisley. They were born 12 weeks early. The babies had serious health problems, and doctors said Paisley might not survive. But now, they’re thriving at five years old.

The March of Dimes funds research to prevent birth defects and pre-term births. It supports families like the Smallwood family of Braxton County. They are this year’s March of Dimes Ambassador Family.

“Of course we’re so thankful for all of the nurses, the doctors, everyone that we came across in our journey in the hospital, the March of Dimes. We’re so thankful because really they’re there for you constantly, no matter what,” Chelsie Smallwood said.

The March of Dimes is an annual fundraiser in West Virginia’s capital city, and tonight it comes to a close with a big dinner at the Edgewood Country Club.

The event has been affected by COVID-19, so the dinner is being held at only 50% capacity with tables spread out to accommodate social distancing, and people are required to wear their masks if they leave their table.

“Usually it’s a dine-around kind of atmosphere where you come and dine around and sample a bunch of different foods from individuals that choose to be a part of this event, but it’s just us this year,” Executive chef Dennis Harris said.

Harris says this year, they’re cooking in memory of Jeremy Stills, who helped pioneer the event. Stills passed away from cancer in 2015 and is being honored at tonight’s event.

“He was the one who originally got the event started,” Harris said. “With COVID and things of that nature, it was a struggle to put this event together to begin with, so it was very important for me and the Edgewood Country Club to step up and make this happen.”

The event will also honor organizer for the March of Dimes Valerie George Ellis with the Kelly L. George Volunteerism Award, an award named in honor of her mother, Kelly L. George, a long-time national, regional and local volunteer of the March of Dimes.

“My mother was a 60-year volunteer of the March of Dimes, so we learned early what they did for people, not only for education for new mothers but for these babies that needed that extra help throughout the hospital with research and medicines and things like that,” Ellis said. “That we were able to give children a life – a nice, long life – ahead. That didn’t used to happen.”

