Mardi Gras Casino & Resort to close temporarily

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The situation surrounding the coronavirus has been rapidly developing, and Mardi Gras Casino & Resort continues to be focused on efforts at our facility to protect the health and safety of our guests and employees.

In coordination with the West Virginia Lottery and the State of West Virginia, we are acting to temporarily close the venue beginning at 6 a.m., March 18 until further notice. Our hotel will remain open until noon Wednesday, March 18, to accommodate overnight guests.

All activities are canceled, including casino promotions.

We will be communicating as quickly as possible with our employees to assist them during this period. We thank them for their ongoing diligence and ability to adapt in a very fluid and unprecedented circumstance.

To date, we have worked to protect public health by following CDC guidelines on sanitizing protocols and cleaning throughout our venue. We will remain in close touch with State and County health officials, and we look forward to reopening our property and continuing to provide a clean, safe environment.

We apologize for the inconvenience to our guests and look forward to hosting them again in the near future. Information will be updated on our website at MardigrasCasinoWV.com/ and via Facebook.com/MardigrasCasino&ResortWestVirginia/ as details become available.

