Marion County Family Resource Network gives back to families in need

FAIRMONT, WV — Ahead of the new school year, the Marion County Family Resource Network spent Saturday giving supplies to local children. The event was held together with Tygart Valley United Way and local area Girl Scouts.

500 backpacks filled with supplies were given out to children of all ages. Supplies in each backpack were different depending on the grade.

Each backpack given out was donated.

During the pandemic, the Marion County Family Resource Network saw more families struggle financially after losing jobs and houses. With more need for help, it was able to provide resources to roughly 6% of Marion County school children so that every child had the proper resources ahead of the first day of classes.

“The $100 or so that is spent on each backpack and the supplies saves $100 out of a family’s income that’s trying to still pay rent or buy food,” said Frank Jarman, the executive director of the Marion County Family Resource Network.

In addition to helping children, the leftover supplies that did not make it into backpacks were set aside to be donated to teachers and classrooms around Marion County.