Marmet, West Virginia celebrates citys Centennial

MARMET, WV (WOWK) – The small community of fifteen hundred people is named after the Marmet Coal Company. Tuesday night they celebrated the city’s centennial with a bang.

Fireworks and a socially distant celebration for the small community of Marmet West Virginia. Which officially became a city 100 years ago in 1921. While it’s population may be small, residents have a lot of pride.

Guess who is celebrating a birthday? Marmet, West Virginia is 100 years old today 🎉🎈🎊



Hear from the Mayor and those in the community on how they are celebrating tonight on @WOWK13News! pic.twitter.com/hs3k9A4WAj — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) March 16, 2021

“This town means a lot to me, so you just want to give something back.” said, Michael McGhee, the Marmet Assistant Fire Chief.

Marmet Mayor Jay Snodgrass says that ironically the community was in a very similar situation 100 years ago.

“100 years ago we were fighting a pandemic back then, they were coming out of the Spanish flu, and now here we are, coming out of this a 100 years later. We kind of seen what they went through back when they were trying to form this town. It was probably a lot harder then” Jay Snodgrass, Marmet Mayor

And although this pandemic stopped the city’s plans for a bigger celebration, they’re hoping that as restrictions ease, they will eventually have the celebration they want.

“Hopefully we can have some crowds, we can do some things, get people together, whether it be a celebration here at the ballfield, or some kind of parade. Anything to get people here to celebrate.” added McGhee.

And residents like Teresa Long say there’s nowhere else they’d rather live. “The people here these are my friends, they’re my family, they’re my neighbors, this is my community and this is my passion.” she said.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has given Marmet a letter of proclaimation to honor the city’s Centennial.

