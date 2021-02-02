Marshall awards emergency relief funds to eligible students

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall Univesity is awarding a total of $4.5 million in emergency relief funding to eligible students this semester. The university says those students received a notification about the grants in an email on Monday.

According to the university, the funding is available through the COVID-19 aid package Congress approved in December. The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act guidelines direct how the money will be distributed. The university says this is based on the students’ FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and eligible students will be automatically awarded the grant. The highest amount, $1,000 will be given to students with the greatest need, according to university officials.

“We are very happy to have received this federal money to assist our students,” said Dr. Beverly Boggs, director of Marshall’s Office of Student Financial Assistance. “The award amounts will vary based on the Estimated Family Contribution, with the highest amount of $1,000 being given to students with the greatest need per their FAFSA on file.”

Boggs says other levels of emergency fund distribution will be awarded based on the student’s existing FAFSA information. Those amounts are $400, $300 and $200.

The university says the awards will be posted to the students’ accounts beginning tomorrow and it will take approximately 7-10 business days for the refund to be processed. Students who filed a FAFSA should monitor their accounts, according to Marshall officials.