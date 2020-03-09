Marshall Co. man charged with sexual abuse, burglary in Barbour Co. after troopers find him unconscious with his pants down in woman’s bedroom

BELINGTON, WV – A Moundsville man is facing multiple charges in Barbour County after troopers said he broke into a residence and attacked and groped a woman while he was intoxicated.

Steven Conway

On Feb. 29, West Virginia State Police in Barbour County were alerted by Barbour 911 Communications of a physical altercation taking place at a residence on Willow Street in Belington, according to a criminal complaint. Troopers said 911 officials advised them that a third-party caller had called them and stated her daughter had called her and stated a man entered her residence and attacked her.

The complaint stated that troopers, along with deputies from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the residence of the reported incident and made contact with the female victim. The woman told law enforcement that a man, who troopers later identified as Steven Conway, 29, of Moundsville, had forced his way into her residence and once inside, he became aggressive and shoved the woman onto the bed. The woman told troopers that she continued to tell Conway to stop and to leave, but he refused to do so.

The complaint stated that the woman said Conway smacked her in the face with an open hand and began to grope and touch her. The woman said the man stated that he was “going to get what he wanted” and started undoing his pants when he passed out and she was able to get out of the room, according to the complaint.

The complaint stated that troopers and deputies on scene witnessed a male subject lying at the bottom of the woman’s bed with “his pants down and his genitals in his hand,” corroborating the victim’s statement of the events that had occurred. The complaint also stated that troopers attempted to wake Conway up, but after they were unable to do so, EMS was called to respond to the residence. Once EMS arrived on scene, troopers identified the man as Conway using his driver’s license, according to the complaint.

Troopers said Conway was then transported to Davis Medical Center in Randolph County due to his intoxication level.

Conway has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse, burglary and attempting to commit a crime, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

