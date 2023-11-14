HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall and Huntington Community came together on campus Tuesday for the annual Fountain Ceremony to honor and remember the lives lost 53 years ago in the tragic 1970 plane crash

On Nov. 14, 1970, the Huntington community was struck by tragedy when Southern Airways Flight 932 struck a hillside just a mile from the Tri-state Airport runway in Kenova, West Virginia. All 75 people aboard – the football team, coaches, staff, supporters and the flight crew – were killed in the crash. To this day, it remains the worst sports tragedy in American history.

Each year, the Marshall and Huntington community gather with alumni, friends and family to remember the lives lost on that tragic night with the annual Fountain Ceremony. During the ceremony, all 75 names of the deceased are read while a wreath and 75 white roses are laid at the fountain. The memorial event also includes turning off the fountain until the next spring.

The speaker for this year’s ceremony was Craig T. Greenlee, a former Marshall football player who stepped away from the team in 1970 before the crash. The event also marked Greenlee’s first time attending the Fountain Ceremony.

“The night of the crash was unlike anything I’ve ever been associated with. There was nowhere you could go to escape the anguish, deep sorrow, and feeling of being totally helpless.” Craig T. Greenlee, former Marshall football player

During his speech, Greenlee spoke of the days surrounding the tragedy. He shared his experience of watching racial tensions that had been brewing on campus, including fights the day before the crash. He says the “gravity of the grief and shockwaves” caused by the crash pushed back the anger and fear he saw in the days prior.

“It was as if the Friday the 13th fights had never happened. Ladies and gentlemen, this was not a Black thing; this was not a white thing. This was a death thing. And death does not discriminate,” Greenlee said. “So in ways that perhaps no one would ever have imagined, the football team from ’70 served as agents of peace between the races.”

Greenlee also wrote a memoir “November Ever After” published in 2011, reflecting on his experiences, the racial tensions and how the crash changed the lives of everyone on campus.

To honor the lives lost on that tragic night, the University and Huntington communities came together to make sure their memories are never forgotten. The University’s website also has a “Plane Crash Memorial” under its special collections, telling the individual stories of the 75