Marshall County confirms first COVID-19 related death

MOUNDSVILLE, WV (WTRF) – The Marshall County Health Department has confirmed the first COVID-19 related death of a Marshall County resident.

County health officials say the individual is a 73-year-old male who was hospitalized on a ventilator.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of this first Marshall County resident. Thoughts and prayers of all the staff of the health department and all the county offices are with the family and friends of this gentlemen during this difficult time. We continue to urge all Marshall County residents and elsewhere to protect their health and the health of others.” Marshall County Health Department

Marshall County now has 124 confirmed cases with two probable cases.

Five of the cases are in isolation at home with four hospitalized.

116 residents have been released from isolation.

The health department also announced a new COVID-19 case of a one-year-old male who is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolated at his home.

