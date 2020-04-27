Marshall moves summer new student orientations online

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University says all new student orientation sessions will be conducted online this summer in keeping with safety and health guidelines as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New student orientation, a requirement for all incoming freshmen and transfer students, serves as the formal introduction to the university. The online experience will include live Q&A, academic college meetings with deans and academic advisors, student life and housing information, additional resource information and the opportunity for one-on-one contact with members of the Marshall community, according to the university.

Marshall says students who have already received a confirmation for orientation will maintain their original date. Those who have not yet registered may reserve a date by completing the orientation registration form at www.marshall.edu/orientation. At least 10 online orientation sessions are available across June, July and August.

To participate in orientation, a student must have paid their $100 deposit or have been approved for an enrollment deposit waiver, the university says. The deposit is applied to their first-semester tuition bill and can be paid online at https://www.marshall.edu/recruitment/enroll/ or by phone at 304-696-6620.

Students with new and previously confirmed registrations should watch for additional information about logging in to the virtual, online Marshall experience. Details will be mailed closer to the scheduled date. Questions may be directed to the Office of New Student Orientation by phone at 304-696-2354 or by e-mail at orientation@marshall.edu.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories