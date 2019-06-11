Marshall expels student accused of 3 sexual assaults

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK/AP) — New sexual assault charges have been filed against a student who was able to remain at Marshall University despite being convicted in a 2016 attack against another woman on campus.

News outlets report 22-year-old Joseph Hardin now faces second-degree sexual assault charges involving two more women in September and October 2018. Hardin was jailed Friday for violating probation in the previous case, and has a Wednesday court hearing.

Hardin was indicted on the same charge in 2016, but ultimately entered a Kennedy plea to a lesser charge of battery, allowing him to be convicted without admitting guilt.

An ongoing lawsuit against the school says Hardin’s continued attendance forced the first victim to leave the college.

Marshall University issued a statement on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019, saying that effective June 11, 2019, Marshall University has expelled Joseph Chase Hardin for disciplinary reasons in accordance with the university’s SA-3 Student Conduct Disciplinary Procedures.

President Jerome A. Gilbert said, “We have taken, and will continue to take, aggressive steps to make sure the entire Marshall community is safe. I have zero tolerance for inappropriate, illegal behavior, and pledge that we will always treat sexual misconduct and violence with the utmost gravity. The safety of our students is our first obligation.”

Pursuant to the university’s Student Conduct Disciplinary Procedures, they say the decision is final.