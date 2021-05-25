Marshall to lift mask mandate for vaccinated people in university buildings

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to a release from the school, Marshall University has updated its mask guidelines in accordance with new guidance from the CDC.

In the release, the following statement was highlighted: “Effective immediately, people who are fully vaccinated* are no longer required to wear a mask in university buildings, except in in-person instructional settings like classrooms, laboratories, studios, etc. For now, the mask requirement in those spaces remains in effect for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.“

The school goes on to note that those who have medical conditions or are taking medications that may weaken their immune systems may not be fully protected, even if they’ve been vaccinated. Those individuals are encouraged to talk to a healthcare provider before making a decision about masking.

Marshall said the school “strongly encourages every member of the university community to get vaccinated.” A link to the university’s COVID-19 website, which contains information about vaccination clinic information, can be found here.

Students planning to take classes in the fall need to complete the Student Vaccination Registry.