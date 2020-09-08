Marshall University begins randomized COVID-19 testing

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is beginning its next phase of COVID-19 testing today, Sept. 8, 2020.

The university’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety is partnering with Marshall Health as well as the Cabell-Huntington Health Department for the next testing phase on the Huntington campus. University officials say the phase will go through Nov. 20.

The phase is called “sentinel surveillance testing,” meaning the university will continually test randomized cross-sections of cohorts from across campus, including people who may not have any symptoms, according to university officials. They say the goal is to help find those who may have the virus and prevent potential spread to others.

The university will conduct testing 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. University officials say students, faculty and staff selected for the testing will receive an email instructing them to stop by the tent for testing on the Memorial Student Center Plaza on a specific day.

Marshall officials are making separate arrangements for ongoing testing at the South Charleston and Mid-Ohio Valley Center locations.

The university plans to test 60 randomly selected people each weekday based on the capacity of lab processing to ensure a quick turnaround, according to university officials. This testing is in addition to separate protocols for football players and staff who are being tested several times per week to comply with Conference USA requirements. sted several times each week to comply with Conference USA requirements.

Those selected for testing will need to take their Marshall ID to the testing location, and university officials say depending on the day’s response, some days may have limited capacity for walk-up testing for people who were not randomly selected.



If anyone tests positive, contact tracers will immediately get in touch with them to help them isolate themselves and identify any possible close contacts. Students and employees may be selected for testing more than once, according to university officials.

Testing data for Marshall will be updated weekly on the university’s coronavirus website.

