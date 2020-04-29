Marshall University cancels camps through end of June

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety has canceled several planned camps, including sports camps, through the end of June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camps that have been canceled as of today, Wednesday, April 29 include:

Governor’s Honors Academy, originally scheduled for June 14-July 13

iCanShine Bike Camp, originally scheduled for June 1-5

All June sports camps sponsored by Marshall Athletics

College of Engineering and Computer Science Teacher Summer Camp, originally scheduled for June 15-19

Computer Science A-Z Student Summer Camp, originally scheduled for June 22-26.

School of Journalism and Mass Communications High School Journalism Workshop, originally scheduled for June 22-25

All June camps sponsored by the Marshall Recreation Center



“We are currently following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, our local and state officials, as well as consulting with our medical school,” says Tracy Smith, director of environmental health and safety. “The health of our community is paramount right now.”

Refunds for camps held by Marshall Athletics will be processed by the method of payment, according to the university. Payments made by credit card will show as a credit on the card. Checks will be processed for those who paid by check. Marshall says to allow up to four weeks for processing.

The Marshall University Recreation Center says it continues to review its schedule of camps for July and August. Further information on sports camps held later in the summer will be released at a later date. For additional information, email Jonathan Sanders by e-mail at sandersjo@marshall.edu.

It is important to note that as additional camps and events are canceled, a complete list will be available at https://www.marshall.edu/announcements/summer-camp-cancellations/.

