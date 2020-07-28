Marshall University Marathon canceled due to pandemic

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Marshall University Marathon has been canceled for 2020.

Marathon officials announced the cancellation was made on their Facebook page.

The group says it is currently offering refunds to those who wanted to participate in the marathon.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS