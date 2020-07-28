Marshall University Marathon canceled due to pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Marshall University Marathon has been canceled for 2020.
Marathon officials announced the cancellation was made on their Facebook page.
The group says it is currently offering refunds to those who wanted to participate in the marathon.
