Marshall’s Child Development Academy temporally closes due to COVID

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Child Development Academy at Marshall University will be closed Monday through Wednesday due to potential COVID-19 exposures.

The closure came after administrators learned of an immediate family member of one of the infants enrolled at the center tested positive for the coronavirus Friday.

According to Tracy Smith, director of Environmental Health and Safety at Marshall, the infant, who was last at the center on Wednesday, began exhibiting symptoms this weekend and is presumed positive for the virus.

Center officials also learned of pending tests for two additional children at the center, Smith says. Results should be received no later than Wednesday

“We decided to pause services at the center out of an abundance of caution while we sort out these potential exposures,” he said. “The pause also will give us an opportunity to go through disinfection protocols for the entire facility.”

Marshall’s office of Environmental Health and Safety currently works with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to determine if the cares are related.

Smith added the center is working closely with the health department to determine any risk to other children or employees. On the advice of the health department, all staff members who had contact with the infant presumed positive for COVID-19 are now quarantined for 14 days.

Crews will be deep cleaning and sanitizing the facility starting tomorrow.

