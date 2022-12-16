CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Everyone has a favorite superhero. From Captain America to The Flash to Aquaman, the options are limitless.

According to a study by Dish, West Virginia’s most searched superhero is DC’s Harley Quinn. Between the Marvel Universe and the DC Universe, West Virginia searches for Marvel more.

DC says Harley Quinn’s character debuted in “Batman: The Animated Series.” The character is currently portrayed by Margot Robbie in DC films like “Suicide Squad” and “Birds of Prey.”

The study says that Harley Quinn is also New Mexico’s and Texas’ most-searched-for superhero.

Marvel is searched for in more states, with 29 states preferring Marvel over DC. Even though West Virginians’ favorite superhero is Harley Quinn, the study says they would prefer to watch a Marvel movie over a DC movie.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The most popular superhero is Deadpool. 13 states search for the Merc with a Mouth the most. Those states include: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.