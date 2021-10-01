Maryland suspect accused of killing three people arrested in Tucker County

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

DAVIS, WV (WBOY) – A man suspected of three homicides has been arrested in Tucker County.

Jeffery Allen Burnham, 46 of Cumberland, Maryland was taken into custody on Friday morning after West Virginia State Police found him on the side of the road in Davis, West Virginia.

Police said Burnham was found with a red corvette, which they say they believe was stolen from one of the victims. A gun was also reported to have been found in the vehicle. It is unclear, at this time, why Burnham had pulled off the road.

According to State Police, Burnham is connected to a double murder in Ellicott City, Maryland. The victims were identified as his 58-year-old brother, Brian Robinette, and his 57-year-old sister-in-law, Sue Robinette.

Burnham is also connected to a murder that took place on Wednesday, Sept. 29 in Allegany County, where an 83-year-old woman was killed, the police said.

Burnham is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and is pending an extradition hearing. The incident is still under investigation.