Mask mandate ends June 20th in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice made the announcement at his Friday COVID-19 briefing. The governor consulted with his medical advisors and they believe more than half of all people over age 12, and almost all adults more than 65 years of age and older, will have at least one dose of vaccine by then, so the masks won’t be needed. But the governor said people still need to go get vaccinated.

“You got to help me. You got to help me. I know you’re already doing it, and I know you’ve led the way in every way. Now we’re on a celebration of a call to arms, that on June 20th we’re rid of these things. But I got to have you help me,” said Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

In the past day, the state has had 339 new cases, and 6 deaths. There are slightly more than 7-thousand active cases, but all three of those numbers have been declining. With things trending downward the governor’s medical team backed the plan, but doctors especially want people between 16 and 35 to get vaccinated before June 20th.

“The important thing to note is, that if you’re vaccinated and you are 14 days after the final vaccination, you are amazingly protected against getting COVID-19, The United Kingdom variants or other variants,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

People age 10 thru 29 represent the highest percentage of West Virginia’s nearly 12-hundred variant cases.

