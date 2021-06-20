Mask order officially lifted in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This afternoon Gov. Jim Justice lifted the mask mandate for the Mountain State.

Justice made the announcement during the “Do it for Babydog” lottery drawing in stating, “…on this day, West Virginia Day…today is the day that we are absolutely getting rid of our masks.”

He continued the announcement by letting everyone know they can, in fact, continue to wear the mask if they choose, but, for those who have not been vaccinated, it is no longer mandatory that they wear a mask.