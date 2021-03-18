Maskless crowds gather in Morgantown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – Crowds took to the street in Morgantown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people were celebrating on North High Street; many were without masks.

These potential gatherings were a concern of local and national health officials as they issued warnings against them earlier in the week at the risk of spreading COVID-19.

While covering this story, several of the participants accosted our sister station WBOY’s reporter, which can be seen in a Facebook video, here.

WBOY’s reporter is okay. Local law enforcement is investigating the situation.

West Virginia University released the following statement:

We are appalled by the actions displayed this evening against a member of the media. While we are thankful the reporter was not injured, we want to be clear this behavior does not reflect the values of West Virginia University and will not be tolerated. The University had developed a plan in collaboration with UPD, Student Life, Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, the City of Morgantown, Morgantown Police, and others to place extra officers in strategic locations, step up patrols, empty dumpsters and monitor activities in advance of St. Patrick’s Day. Unfortunately, it did not prevent this incident from happening. UPD officers were nearby when they received the call and responded quickly. A police investigation is ongoing, and the Office of Student Conduct is also reviewing the video and other evidence. Investigations are also under way regarding potential violations of health and safety protocols, including gatherings, masks, and physical distancing. WVU emphatically denounces any behavior that violates the Student Code of Conduct and/or the law and will hold those found responsible accountable.