Masks mandated for most at West Virginia’s Bridge Day

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s largest annual festival will require most people in attendance to wear masks when Bridge Day is held next month.
Tens of thousands of people typically show up on the third Saturday of October to watch parachutists, zip liners and rappellers on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville.
The Bridge Day Commission says masks will be required at the festival regardless of vaccination status, and social distancing must be observed whenever possible.
The announcement comes as officials in nearby Oak Hill are telling anyone who attended the Oak Leaf Festival to get tested for the virus after some workers and volunteers tested positive for COVID-19.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.