Masks mandated for most at West Virginia’s Bridge Day

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2019 file photo, the New River Gorge Bridge is seen from Fayette Station in Fayetteville, W.Va. A West Virginia program that offers cash incentives for out-of-state workers to move to the state has welcomed its first round of new residents and has opened up applications for more. The goal of the program is to leverage one of West Virginia’s most appealing assets, its epic natural beauty, to stem the tide of population loss. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s largest annual festival will require most people in attendance to wear masks when Bridge Day is held next month.

Tens of thousands of people typically show up on the third Saturday of October to watch parachutists, zip liners and rappellers on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville.

The Bridge Day Commission says masks will be required at the festival regardless of vaccination status, and social distancing must be observed whenever possible.

The announcement comes as officials in nearby Oak Hill are telling anyone who attended the Oak Leaf Festival to get tested for the virus after some workers and volunteers tested positive for COVID-19.