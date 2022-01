MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Mason County for stabbing his brother in the chest with a paring knife.

According to a criminal complaint, Brenton Glover was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother in the upper left torso on Wednesday, January 12.

The incident occurred at Glover’s residence on Five Mile Road in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia.

Mr. Glover is being held at the Western Regional Jail.