Mason County still without power almost two weeks after ice storm

LEON, WV (WOWK) — The ice storms that hit West Virginia almost two weeks ago left thousands of customers in the dark. Rural areas like Mason County are still experiencing lingering power outages.

“Ever since the storm hit, we’ve basically been out of power,” said Richard Clay from Leon, West Virginia.

Some people in the town of Leon have been out of power for over a week.

“It will be eight days today,” said Gary Painter from Leon, West Virginia.

Over the past cold week, Richard Clay, who takes care of his 93-year-old mother, was able to get some help.

“Emergency management brought me out a 100-pound tank to keep it going, keep the house warm, and keep her warm,” said Clay.

It has not been easy for anyone to get to the residents who live on these back roads. That is because over one hundred trees have fallen just in the Town of Leon.

“Nobody could get them! We had folks that were just a couple miles out of town here that their power was off an excess of ten days,” said M. Bruce Riffle, the Mayor of Leon.

“It took me, my son, and my grandson two hours just to cut into where I live,” said Painter.

Now that the trees have been clean up, the focus is on fallen power lines. However, many of these lines are not reachable by roads.

The community appreciates the help, but just wished that it happened earlier.

“They weren’t considering Mason County a disaster zone, they were sending all the help everywhere else. We didn’t get any major help here until Friday of last week,” said Painter.

Crews from other states continue to work on getting the power back on.