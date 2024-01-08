MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Investigators are trying to piece together what lead up to shots being fired between two homes in Mason County.

That is according to law enforcement on the scene of the incident Monday afternoon in the southern part of the county along Zig Camp Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says that West Virginia State Police have made an arrest at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.