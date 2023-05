GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a crash in Gallipolis Ferry Thursday night, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller.

Miller says it happened on Huntington Road in Gallipolis Ferry near the ICL Plant around 10 p.m.

He says the crash was between a semi-truck and a car.

No other injuries are being reported at this time.