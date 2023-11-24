HARTFORD, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a side-by-side crash in Mason County, West Virginia.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, on Route 62 near Railroad Street and High Street in Hartford. Firefighters with the New Haven Fire Department say the side-by-side lost control on the roadway and rolled.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to West Virginia State Police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A trooper on the scene says the person’s injuries did not appear life-threatening.

The crash closed Rt. 62 for nearly a half an hour. The road has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.