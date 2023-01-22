MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County 911 says two wrecks, including one involving a tractor-trailer, shut down two nearby routes in West Virginia on Sunday morning.

According to dispatchers, U.S. Route 35 was shut down after a single-vehicle overturn crash involving a tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. The WV 511 map shows the wreck happened near 3 Mile Road.

Tractor-trailer wreck on U.S. Route 35 in Mason Co.

Dispatchers say most crews have cleared, but some are still on the scene cleaning up debris from the wreck. As of 2:35 p.m., dispatchers believe U.S. Route 35 is still closed.

There were no injuries reported to dispatchers.

Another single-vehicle wreck shut down West Virginia Route 817 around 12:30 p.m. WV 511 says the accident happened near Concord Church in Mason County.

Dispatchers say WV 817 is open at this time.

There were no injuries in that accident either, Mason County 911 says.

Dispatchers say the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Point Pleasant Fire Department and Mason County EMS responded to both accidents.

Officials are advising that the roads may be covered with black ice.