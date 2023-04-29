MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Two cats were rescued from a house fire in Mason County Friday night. Firefighters say two other cats died in the fire from smoke inhalation.

According to the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department, the fire broke out around 8:20 p.m. Friday, April, 28, at a mobile home on Route 62, also known as Ohio River Road, in West Columbia. Firefighters say the fire was “heavily involved” when crews arrived, and they used two hose lines to attack and extinguish the fire.

The Pomeroy VFD says no people were injured in the fire.

The Mason Volunteer Fire Department responded with assistance from the New Haven and Pomeroy volunteer fire departments, Mason County EMS, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, AEP and the West Virginia Department of Highways.