UPDATE: (6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5) – The Point Pleasant Fire Department says a family has been displaced after a fire in Mason County.

Mason County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home in the 4100 block of Oshel Road around 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. According to the PPFD, no one was at the single-family home when the fire started.

Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant tells WOWK 13 News the home received “moderate damage,” and the Red Cross was called to assist the displaced family.

The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department led the response with assistance from the Leon Volunteer Fire Department and the Point Pleasant Fire Department.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a working fire in the Point Pleasant area of Mason County.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home in the 4100 block of Oshel Road around 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Dispatchers say crews have confirmed that there is a working fire, but there is no word at this time if the home is occupied or abandoned.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to dispatchers. There is no information yet on what caused the fire.

The Leon, Flatrock and Point Pleasant fire departments are on the scene.