Six fire departments from two counties responded to a fire in Mason County Thursday morning. (Photo Courtesy: Michael James, NHFD)

LETART, WV (WOWK) – Six fire departments from two counties responded to a fire in Mason County Thursday morning.

According to the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the call around 7:35 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2023, regarding a structure fire on Radical Lane in Letart. Crews say they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home’s attic when they arrived on the scene.

New Haven VFD Deputy Chief-Public Information Officer, Matt Gregg, tells WOWK 13 News no one was injured in the blaze and the occupants were not home at the time of the fire. According to Gregg, a relative of the family in the area saw the fire and began using the garden hose on the flames until firefighters arrived.

The NHFD says the Mason, Point Pleasant and Flatrock fire departments from Mason County, and the Cottageville and Ravenswood fire departments from Jackson County responded to their mutual aid request to help extinguish the fire.

The crews were able to get the fire out, and the NHFD says the preliminary investigation found the fire began in the home’s attic, and is not believed to be suspicious.

Gregg says the home was a “total loss.”

The New Haven VFD also thanked the five departments who arrived for mutual aid for their “rapid response and invaluable assistance.”