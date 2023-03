POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) — Mason County 911 says there was a barn fire outside the city limits of Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, the fire started Monday afternoon in the area of 201 Ohio River Road.

At this time, dispatchers cannot confirm who is responding to the scene.

13 News has a crew headed to the area.